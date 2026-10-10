SAPD searching for person of interest in connection with series of crimes on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a series of crimes on the city’s South Side.

Police released video on social media showing an encounter involving a person they are looking to identify. According to SAPD, officers attempted to contact a suspicious man on Sunday, Oct. 4, near West Hutchins Place and Commercial Avenue. Police said the man ran away from officers and is considered a person of interest in ongoing investigations.

In the video, an officer can be heard asking the man to come out with their hands up. The man was seen wearing a gray hoodie and coming out of a brush area.

KSAT went door to door in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, showing residents the video and asking what they knew about the police activity.

Several residents said they noticed a significant police presence but did not know exactly what officers were searching for.

Justin Juarez, who said he has lived in the South Side area for much of his life, told KSAT the police presence stood out.

“There was a lot of cops out here and they blocked off the street so no cars could come through,” Juarez said.

He mentioned he stepped outside after noticing the activity. He described officers using lights and searching around nearby homes and yards.

“They were trying to look for something. And they had their lights out and there was a group of them, and they went into this big yard across the street,” he said.

Another resident also recalled seeing numerous police vehicles in the neighborhood.

“I saw a bunch of cop cars, a bunch of them,” another resident told KSAT.

Juarez said the activity was different from what he typically sees in the neighborhood.

KSAT asked SAPD what specific crimes the person of interest may be connected to. Police did not provide additional details, citing an active investigation.

Residents also told KSAT about reported robberies at a nearby gas station. KSAT visited the store located on Commercial Avenue near West Amber Street to find out more details, but could not confirm those reports with an employee. It is unclear whether those reports are connected to the investigation involving the person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video or has information that could assist investigators is encouraged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-0300.

Read also: