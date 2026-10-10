Two arrested in connection with construction site thefts in south Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested in connection with construction site thefts in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pedro Damian Jeronimo Martinez, 23, and Melvin Jonatan Acosta Martinez, 39, both face charges for theft of property. Together, Bexar County records show they allegedly stole at least $30,000 worth of construction site materials.

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According to an arrest affidavit, security video shows roofing shingles being removed from a new-home construction site on Sept. 29. The video captured a black SUV being used to take about $2,300 worth of materials from the site.

On Wednesday, another theft was reported at the Lennar at Espada new home subdivision, not far from Mission Espada. Security footage shows three men in the same black SUV attempting to steal roofing shingles at the site, the affidavit said.

Officials located the SUV after recording the license plate and spoke with Pedro Martinez. He told officials he was hired to drive through new home subdivision construction sites at night to steal materials with an unidentified person.

Pedro Martinez said he stole construction materials to help pay his rent, according to the affidavit. He admitted to giving the stolen property to his landlord in exchange for credit toward rent.

Records show Pedro Martinez and Melvin Martinez were both booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday.

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