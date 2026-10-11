2 injured in Uvalde County shooting, sheriff says Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Two were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Uvalde Estates, according to the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the people injured was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco
said in a Facebook post, after a shooting off Bobwhite Loop.
The sheriff’s office said it is still searching for the suspect.
Nolasco confirmed the people involved were teenagers,
according to Constable Emmanuel Zamora, but it is unclear whether he is referring to the suspect, victims, or both. KSAT has asked the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and may update this article once we receive a response.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
What if better water came from your faucet? What if better water came from your faucet? Haven for Hope's CEO: One Year In Haven for Hope's CEO: One Year In Visit San Antonio's Tejano Museum! Visit San Antonio's Tejano Museum! Bee Attack Next Door, But This Fall Festival Is Still On Bee Attack Next Door, But This Fall Festival Is Still On THE SEC ON KSAT 12 THE SEC ON KSAT 12 KSAT talks Texas college mascots KSAT talks Texas college mascots KSAT shares the best Texas college rivalries KSAT shares the best Texas college rivalries Skin infection hits student athletes Skin infection hits student athletes New Braunfels weighs future of license plate readers New Braunfels weighs future of license plate readers Meet Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, the first Latina president of the American Health Association Meet Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, the first Latina president of the American Health Association Man sues Seaworld for negligence after getting injured on ride Man sues Seaworld for negligence after getting injured on ride 18 people escorted out, no arrests during Trump rally 18 people escorted out, no arrests during Trump rally Trump interrupted by protesters as he fights to rally Texas voters behind Paxton in US Senate race Trump interrupted by protesters as he fights to rally Texas voters behind Paxton in US Senate race Trump invokes Alamo heroes at San Antonio rally Trump invokes Alamo heroes at San Antonio rally State Senator Fires Back at Trump From Protest Line State Senator Fires Back at Trump From Protest Line President Trump takes the stage in San Antonio President Trump takes the stage in San Antonio President Trump arrives in San Antonio President Trump arrives in San Antonio Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally Today is National Night Out, or Neighbors Together Today is National Night Out, or Neighbors Together Meet Jaime Escalante, a teacher who taught AP Calculus Meet Jaime Escalante, a teacher who taught AP Calculus Previous video Next video