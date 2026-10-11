2 injured in Uvalde County shooting, sheriff says

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Two were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Uvalde Estates, according to the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the people injured was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco said in a Facebook post, after a shooting off Bobwhite Loop.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said it is still searching for the suspect.

Nolasco confirmed the people involved were teenagers, according to Constable Emmanuel Zamora, but it is unclear whether he is referring to the suspect, victims, or both.

KSAT has asked the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and may update this article once we receive a response.