22-year-old passenger killed in 1604 crash, driver found intoxicated, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man died early Sunday after the car he was riding in crashed into a concrete support pillar on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to a crash around 2:11 a.m. to the 4600 block of North Loop 1604 West, along the westbound lanes.

Recommended Videos

Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a concrete pillar.

Investigators said neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name has not been released.

The driver, also 22, was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash.

Police said he was found to be intoxicated at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the information could change as more details become available.