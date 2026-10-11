‘We didn’t quit on the city’: Cowboys Dancehall blames closure on legal battles, I-35 construction

SAN ANTONIO – Cowboys Dancehall said legal battles with their landlord and nearby construction forced the venue to close in an interview with KSAT 12 on Saturday, after announcing it would not reopen in a Facebook post Friday.

“There’s a lot of factors that came into that Facebook post,” spokesperson Danny Perez said.

One of those factors was a lawsuit from the venue’s landlord regarding overdue rent payments.

“We’ve had some negotiations going on with our landlord in response to our lease,” Perez said. “We’re in negotiations (and) everything’s still in negotiations. Hopefully, the negotiations work out right.”

The dancehall said ongoing construction on Interstate 35 has also harmed its business.

“That infrastructure is going to be great for the city when it’s done. Unfortunately, we have to pay the price of it,” Perez said. “When it takes you 35, 45 minutes to get to that location, I mean that’s no fun.”

Owners and management thanked the venue’s dozens of employees, Perez said, as well as musicians for their contributions to the dancehall.

“They built us,” Perez said, “and they’re who we are.”

Perez did not rule out a potential return, should circumstances surrounding the business change.

“We didn’t quit on the city,” Perez said. “The city deserves a great live honky tonk with live entertainment. We’re going to keep going forward to be able to provide that for the city at some point.”

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