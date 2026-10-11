Man hospitalized, 2 suspects on the run after shooting on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a shooting on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Gladstone Street, where police say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

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According to police, an altercation broke out outside a home before gunshots were fired.

Witnesses told police two men fled the scene after hearing two gunshots.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition in unknown at this time, police said.

Police are still searching for the two suspects.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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