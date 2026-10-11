Woman killed in hit-and-run on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 53-year-old woman died after police said she was hit by a speeding truck while crossing the street on the North Side, according to San Antonio Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Oblate Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers said.

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When police arrived, they were told the woman was using the crosswalk when a speeding red truck hit her.

The driver fled the scene without stopping to help, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the suspect remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the information could change as more details become available.