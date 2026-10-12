BCSO seeks help identifying people involved in ‘incidents’ at President Trump’s rally in San Antonio

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying people who may have been involved in or witnessed “incidents” that happened during President Donald Trump’s rally in San Antonio on Oct. 7, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying people who may have been involved in or witnessed “incidents” that happened during President Donald Trump’s rally in San Antonio last week.

Trump rallied supporters during his Oct. 7 visit at the Freeman Coliseum, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.

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In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it is reviewing all reports and videos related to the incidents and encouraged anyone who believes they were a victim of a crime to come forward and speak with investigators.

The sheriff’s office did not specify what the incidents involved.

“Thankfully, there were no major incidents at the rally last week,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the release. “However, any form of political violence, no matter how minor, has no place in our society. Each victim will have the opportunity to press charges if he or she so chooses.”

On Oct. 8, BCSO told KSAT that 18 people were escorted out of the Freeman Coliseum “due to disruptive behavior.”

“No arrests were made; all individuals were simply asked to leave the premises,” BCSO told KSAT.

BCSO said it is investigating all reported incidents and “will take appropriate action if evidence establishes that a crime has been committed.”

Anyone who recognizes anyone in the photos, witnessed an incident or has relevant information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTips@bexar.org.

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