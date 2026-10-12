Crime Stoppers seeks 2 people accused of assaulting Rocky's Taco House employee after dining without paying

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are searching for two people connected to an assault and robbery at Rocky’s Taco House on the South Side.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, a man and a woman were eating at the restaurant at 2423 Pleasanton Road near Southwest Military Drive.

Police said both walked toward a nearby bus stop without paying for their food. An employee followed them to a nearby bus stop and asked them to pay.

The man and woman allegedly attacked the employee and fled the location, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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