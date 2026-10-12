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Crime Stoppers seeks 2 people accused of assaulting Rocky's Taco House employee after dining without paying

Alleged assault happened on Sept. 28 at 2423 Pleasanton Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOCrime Stoppers and San Antonio police are searching for two people connected to an assault and robbery at Rocky’s Taco House on the South Side.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, a man and a woman were eating at the restaurant at 2423 Pleasanton Road near Southwest Military Drive.

Police said both walked toward a nearby bus stop without paying for their food. An employee followed them to a nearby bus stop and asked them to pay.

The man and woman allegedly attacked the employee and fled the location, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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