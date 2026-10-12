New Braunfels Fire Lt. placed on leave after social media posts about Muslims

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A lieutenant for the New Braunfels Fire Department was placed on leave Monday morning after being accused of writing multiple social media posts using the phrase “Muslim pig” to describe Muslims and Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan.

Multiple New Braunfels residents alerted KSAT over the weekend to the Facebook posts from Lt. John Weige.

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In one post, he allegedly asked who wanted to have a “watch party” and barbecue pork for the livestreamed execution of Hasan. People practicing the traditional Islam faith generally do not eat pork.

Hasan was convicted in 2013 for the November 2009 shooting at Fort Hood in which the Army major killed 13 people and wounded 32 others. His execution is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Fort Hood.

In one Facebook post on Weige’s account, he used the derogatory description of Muslims. The language was the same he used to describe Hasan in a separate post. A third post voiced his personal justification for livestreaming Hasan’s execution by firing squad.

“The City is aware of the social media posts and shares our community’s concerns,” New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Those posts do not reflect the values or positions of the New Braunfels Fire Department or the City of New Braunfels.”

Camareno added, “appropriate action will be taken based on the findings and in accordance with applicable personnel policies, federal law and Civil Service rules.”

Hasan is scheduled to be the first military execution in the United States in more than 65 years.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the rare public execution will be livestreamed, although final details for whether the stream will take place have not been released.

Weige’s Facebook account is no longer visible as of Monday afternoon.

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