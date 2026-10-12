ICE pays $51M for pair of office leases at Brooks

WatersEdge office development on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in San Antonio. ICE has signed two leases at the complex.

SAN ANTONIO – As opposition ramps up for a proposed immigrant detention facility on San Antonio’s East Side, the federal government has planted a flag elsewhere.

The government awarded two contracts worth about $51.2 million for office leases at WatersEdge, a two-building office complex at Brooks, for Immigration and Customs Enforcement use, federal records show. The buildings are at 7515 and 7611 Inner Circle Drive.

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One lease is worth about $42.4 million, while the other is about $8.7 million.

The two 15-year leases cover approximately 75,000 square feet across three of four floors in WatersEdge II, Leo Gomez, CEO of Brooks, said in a letter to San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

He said the leases will accommodate federal immigration-related functions, including the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) and the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which handle immigration legal proceedings and hearings.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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