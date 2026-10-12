Hill Country businesses get more time to apply for flood recovery grants as holiday season nears

KERRVILLE, Texas – Businesses in Kerrville and surrounding areas have more time to apply for financial help as they continue recovering from devastating July flooding, with the holiday shopping season approaching.

LiftFund, a nonprofit community lender, has extended the deadline for its latest grant program for eligible Kerr County and Comfort businesses to Oct. 30. The grants are worth up to $50,000.

The extension comes as some business owners still deal with repairs, lost revenue and paperwork challenges caused by the floods.

At Gibson’s in Kerrville, store manager Doug Hetzler said it took more than five weeks to clean up after floodwater filled the building. He estimates crews removed about 65,000 gallons of water from the store.

Hetzler said employees had to take apart shelving across the store, pressure-wash it, sanitize it and reinstall it after cleaning mud and debris from underneath.

“Every one of these shelves we’ve had to take off,” Hetzler said while walking through the store. “We had to remove every one of these in the entire store and take them outside and pressure wash them.”

The store also lost out on key summer business while crews worked long hours to reopen. Hetzler said other nearby businesses are facing similar struggles, and some may need more time to apply for loans or grants.

“Sometimes it can be difficult for some of those businesses,” Hetzler said. “If paperwork has been washed away, you have to provide documentation and you don’t have it.”

Since the July floods, LiftFund has awarded $3.2 million in grants to 156 local businesses, according to information provided in the announcement.

Business owners say the timing is critical as they look toward the holiday season, when out-of-town visitors can help bring in much-needed sales.

Hetzler said holiday shoppers usually begin arriving within the next few weeks, with business often picking up after Halloween.

His message to people outside the county who want to support flood-impacted communities is simple: Consider making the drive to shop at Kerrville stores, salons and other local businesses still paying for flood repairs.

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