Live From the Southside with April Monterrosa Launches New Digital Series

SAN ANTONIO – Live From the Southside is expanding the way we share the people, places, and experiences that make our communities special with the launch of Live From the Southside with April Monterrosa, a new digital series hosted by award-winning writer, author, and entrepreneur April Monterrosa.

Since launching Live From the Southside in 2020, we’ve worked to connect communities with opportunities, resources, and experiences while giving more people a platform to share their stories. This new series brings that mission to life through meaningful conversations and engaging video features.

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Viewers can expect interviews with community leaders, business owners, artists, authors, and other inspiring guests. Future episodes will also take viewers outside the studio to explore local destinations, businesses, events and community stories in a more documentary-style format.

Tony Plana Featured in the First Episode

The first episode features acclaimed actor and director Tony Plana, who joins April to discuss Seniors in Play, an organization that uses the performing arts to enrich older adults’ lives.

During their conversation, Plana shares more about the organization’s work, the impact creative expression can have at every stage of life, and the upcoming Seniors in Play gala.

The episode offers a closer look at a program that creates connection, confidence, and joy through theatre, while reminding viewers that it is never too late to discover a new passion.

More Stories and Experiences Are Coming

Live From the Southside with April Monterrosa will continue to grow with new conversations, community experiences and original video features. Select episodes may also become available in audio format as the series develops.

The series gives Live From the Southside another way to introduce audiences to people doing meaningful work in San Antonio and other communities across Texas and wherever our stories take us.

Watch the first episode and subscribe to the Live From the Southside YouTube channel so you do not miss what is coming next. You can also subscribe to our weekly newsletter for new stories, upcoming events, local resources, and the latest episodes delivered to your inbox.

At Live From the Southside, we believe every community has stories worth sharing. We look forward to bringing even more of them to you through this new digital series.

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