Man accused of murder after shooting in downtown San Antonio, SAPD says

Jonas Torrez, 26, was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in downtown San Antonio, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, San Antonio police said.

Records show Jonas Torrez, 26, was charged with murder and tampering/fabricating with physical evidence.

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His combined bond is $170,000.

The shooting happened around 1:43 a.m. in the 200 block of College Street, near Navarro Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was shot after an altercation broke out between two groups leaving a nearby bar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Dujuan West by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Police detained several people and then later arrested Torrez.

It’s still unclear what prompted the shooting or the connection between West and Torrez.

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