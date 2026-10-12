Man arrested in deadly Loop 1604 crash that killed passenger, police say
Virror Tes, 22, died at the scene
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter after crashing into a concrete pillar on Sunday and killing his passenger, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred on Sunday morning around 2:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of westbound Loop 1604.
>> READ MORE: 22-year-old passenger killed in 1604 crash, driver found intoxicated, San Antonio police say
According to the San Antonio Police Department, Joseph Willis, 22, was driving at high speed when he lost control and crashed into a concrete support pillar.
Virror Tes, 22, died at the scene, police said.
Willis was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. He was booked for intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to Bexar County jail records.
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Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.