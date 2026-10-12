Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured when a driver struck him on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Houston Street.

The man was taken to a hospital with a head injury, SAPD said.

Police said the driver did not stop to help. A vehicle description was not available.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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