Man found dead in San Pedro Creek downtown, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in San Pedro Creek downtown Sunday, Oct. 12, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in San Pedro Creek downtown Sunday evening.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers were called at around 6:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Dolorosa Street, where they found the man in the water.

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He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity. Officials also have not said what may have led to his death.

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