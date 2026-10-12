Man sentenced to more than six years for assaulting Border Patrol agent near Eagle Pass
Anastacio Hernandez-Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer
KSAT NEWSROOM
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after prosecutors said he injured and kicked a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an encounter near Eagle Pass.
Anastacio Hernandez-Hernandez, 45, was one of three immigrants encountered by Border Patrol agents in September 2024, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
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Authorities said the group ran after agents identified themselves.
During the pursuit, one agent tackled Hernandez-Hernandez, injuring the agent’s right arm, prosecutors said. Hernandez-Hernandez then kicked the agent in the head, according to authorities.
Hernandez-Hernandez was initially charged with illegal re-entry. He later pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.