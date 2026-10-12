Man sentenced to more than six years for assaulting Border Patrol agent near Eagle Pass

(Rodolfo Gonzalez, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Security personnel stand guard along the Texas-Mexico border in anticipation of a visit by Vice President JD Vance to an immigration processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after prosecutors said he injured and kicked a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an encounter near Eagle Pass.

Anastacio Hernandez-Hernandez, 45, was one of three immigrants encountered by Border Patrol agents in September 2024, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the group ran after agents identified themselves.

During the pursuit, one agent tackled Hernandez-Hernandez, injuring the agent’s right arm, prosecutors said. Hernandez-Hernandez then kicked the agent in the head, according to authorities.

Hernandez-Hernandez was initially charged with illegal re-entry. He later pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer.

He will serve his sentence in federal prison.

Read also: