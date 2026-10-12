Man shot during sale on South Side; Shooters flee, SAPD says

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a sale on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South River Walk.

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Police said the 22-year-old man was “selling items” to unknown people when they pulled out a weapon and allegedly shot at him.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The shooters were not located at the scene, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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