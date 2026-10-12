Man shot during sale on South Side; Shooters flee, SAPD says Shooting happened Monday morning in the 2600 block of South River Walk The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South River Walk. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during a sale on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South River Walk.
Police said the 22-year-old man was “selling items” to unknown people when they pulled out a weapon and allegedly shot at him.
The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
The shooters were not located at the scene, SAPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
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