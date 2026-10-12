New H-E-B store near Converse set to open in late October

H-E-B will open a 125,000-square-foot store near Converse on Oct. 28, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is preparing to open a new store near Converse on San Antonio’s far East Side later this month.

The 125,000-square-foot store, located near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 East, is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to H-E-B.

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The store will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant with indoor seating, a pharmacy with drive-thru service, H-E-B Curbside with more than 30 parking spaces, and home delivery.

The store will also have H-E-B Meal Simple prepared meals and Cooking Connection, which has live cooking demonstrations and samples.

The store is expected to create more than 400 jobs. Click here for more information about job opportunities.

As part of the opening, H-E-B also donated $25,000 to Boysville San Antonio, which provides services for children, youth and young adults who have experienced abuse, neglect or family crises.

In addition to the new H-E-B, the development will include new retail buildings and sites for future tenants.

H-E-B will open a 125,000-square-foot store near Converse on Oct. 28, 2026. (H-E-B)

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