No injuries reported after fire at Southwest Side apartment complex, SAFD says

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Military Drive West.

SAN ANTONIO – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a Southwest Side apartment complex Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Military Drive West.

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The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Military Drive West. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fire officials said the fire was contained “very quickly.”

Two to three apartment units will be affected by smoke and water damage, SAFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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