No injuries reported after fire at Southwest Side apartment complex, SAFD says Fire was contained 'very quickly,' fire department says The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Military Drive West. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a Southwest Side apartment complex Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Military Drive West.
The fire happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Military Drive West. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Fire officials said the fire was contained “very quickly.”
Two to three apartment units will be affected by smoke and water damage, SAFD said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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