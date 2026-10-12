San Antonio restaurants, bars hoping cooler temperatures could bring more customers

SAN ANTONIO – A break from the heat could mean more customers — and tips — for San Antonio businesses as fall weather moves in.

Servers along the River Walk are looking forward to cooler temperatures and more people dining outdoors.

“Bring it. We’re so ready,” said Monica Maya, a server at Republic of Texas. “It’s about to get good. We’re about to make good money. We’re getting back in the season.”

Server Sirena Flores said the heat has been keeping people inside.

“It being so hot, everyone kind of wants to stay indoors where the AC is at,” Flores said. “So hopefully we can see a change in that.”

Fall also draws tourists to the city. Israel Sanchez said his family visits San Antonio every October to get a break from the heat and humidity farther south. They live in Rosenberg, Texas.

“You’re going to see a lot more people coming out of the Houston area, the Gulf area, coming out this way just because it’s a little bit cooler,” Sanchez said.

At The Friendly Spot Ice House, owner Jody Bailey Newman said the business finds ways to bring in customers during any weather, offering low beer prices year-round.

She said cooler, seasonal weather typically brings more people to the patio.

“We wait to see the first pair of Ugg boots to come in. That’s like how we know it’s fall or winter,” Newman said. “But yeah, the very seasonable weather means more people here, more friends are out hanging out and having a good time. That’s good for us.”

One business owner along the River Walk didn’t talk on camera, but said numbers have been down in recent years. He said cooler temperatures could bring a small boost. The owner attributed the decline to the economy, changes in marketing and changing dining habits.

KSAT reached out to the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, who says they don’t track data that could make any correlation between weather and business.

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