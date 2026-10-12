Spurs unveil ABA throwback uniforms, court to mark 50 years since NBA merger

September 16, 2026 : San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant in the 2026-27 Classic Uniform, the ABA uniform celebrates the 50th year anniversary ABA teams merging with the NBA at San Antonio Spurs content day in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 2026. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are throwing it back to their original HemisFair Arena days.

The franchise unveiled its Nike Classic Edition uniforms Monday, honoring the 50th anniversary of the American Basketball Association’s (ABA) merger with the NBA. The team will wear the retro look for nine “Classic Nights” during the 2026-27 season, debuting the uniform and a matching throwback court Nov. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center.

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September 16, 2026 : San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant in the 2026-27 Classic Uniform, the ABA uniform celebrates the 50th year anniversary ABA teams merging with the NBA at San Antonio Spurs content day in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 2026. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs) (® 2026 Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

The design replicates the Spurs’ home uniforms from their early years in San Antonio following their 1973 relocation from Dallas. They were made famous during the George Gervin era.

The set features a silver base, the original arched “Spurs” wordmark across the chest, an ABA anthem tag and the historic black diamond backdrop framing the logo on the shorts.

“Honoring our ABA roots through this Classic Edition uniform gives us an opportunity to celebrate the history that helped shape the Spurs and our city,” Jordan Mandelkorn, vice president of marketing, creative and retail for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “From the original design worn at HemisFair Arena to the special court with the ABA 50th anniversary logo, this season-long celebration will connect generations of fans to our past while carrying that legacy forward into the future.”

September 16, 2026 : San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper in the 2026-27 Classic Uniform, the ABA uniform celebrates the 50th year anniversary ABA teams merging with the NBA at San Antonio Spurs content day in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 2026. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs) (® 2026 Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

The Spurs joined the NBA in 1976 alongside three other ABA franchises: the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and New York Nets. The franchise plans to feature several matchups against former ABA rivals during the commemorative nights this season.

The retail collection will be available for presale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will officially go on sale at Spurs fan shops and online at SpursFanShop.com beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20.

September 16, 2026 : San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant in the 2026-27 Classic Uniform, the ABA uniform celebrates the 50th year anniversary ABA teams merging with the NBA at San Antonio Spurs content day in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 2026. (Photo by Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs) (® 2026 Rance Ristau/San Antonio Spurs)

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