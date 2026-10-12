Teen released from custody after airsoft gun found in vehicle at Pieper HS

A teenager taken into custody after an airsoft gun was found in a vehicle at Pieper High School has been released under several conditions, Judge William Shaw confirmed.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager taken into custody after an airsoft gun was found in a vehicle at Pieper High School has been released under several conditions, Judge William Shaw confirmed to KSAT on Monday.

The teen must avoid any harmful or threatening contact with anyone and may not have access to or possess firearms or weapons of any kind. He also must follow a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

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>> READ MORE: Teen faces charge after airsoft gun found in vehicle at Pieper High School, sheriff says

The high school, located in the 1400 block of Kinder Parkway, was placed on lockdown around 9:43 a.m. Oct. 6 as authorities responded to the scene.

Two juveniles were initially taken into custody after deputies found a realistic airsoft gun in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said one of the juveniles “is not being charged at this time.”

Salazar said a parent became concerned after their child was threatened in the parking lot with what the parent believed was a real weapon. Bexar County Constable Precinct 3 said a second report indicated a student was being held at gunpoint in a bathroom.

No weapon or credible threat was found inside the school, the sheriff said.

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