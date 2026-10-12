Texas State University investigating burglary, indecent assault in campus dorm; Suspect at large University police searching for man described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with a 'slim build' SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University police are investigating a reported burglary and indecent assault in a campus dorm room over the weekend.
Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Cypress Hall in the 400 block of North Fredericksburg Street.
In a
Facebook post, university police said a man entered a student’s room through an unsecured door. Officers searched the area, but the man was not found.
The man is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a “slim build.” He was wearing a dark blue bucket hat, no shoes or socks and a dark blanket or cape wrapped around his shoulders.
Authorities said the incident appears isolated.
The investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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