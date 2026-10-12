Texas State University investigating burglary, indecent assault in campus dorm; Suspect at large

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University police are investigating a reported burglary and indecent assault in a campus dorm room over the weekend.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Cypress Hall in the 400 block of North Fredericksburg Street.

In a Facebook post, university police said a man entered a student’s room through an unsecured door. Officers searched the area, but the man was not found.

The man is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a “slim build.” He was wearing a dark blue bucket hat, no shoes or socks and a dark blanket or cape wrapped around his shoulders.

Authorities said the incident appears isolated.

The investigation is ongoing.

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