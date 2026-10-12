‘The man was hollering’: Neighbors react to South Side shooting that hospitalized man

SAN ANTONIO – South Side neighbors who witnessed a Sunday morning shooting that left a man hospitalized said the area used to be quiet and friendly, but had not been lately.

“Real quiet neighborhood, but lately there’s been a lot of activity,” neighbor Carlos said. “I have even reported to a (police) officer, and they told me that they’re doing an investigation because they have seen a lot of activity in the 100 block of this street about a lot of drug activity. So, they were aware of what was going on.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. after an altercation outside a home on Gladstone Avenue, police said.

Two male suspects left the scene, and police are searching for them. Information about the people involved has not yet been released.

Neighbors told KSAT they heard gunshots and saw the injured man before he was taken to the hospital. Several said they believed he had been shot in the arm, but police have not confirmed where he was injured or his condition.

“Here comes a policeman and the man was hollering and screaming, and the lady was hollerin’ and screaming, and he was holdin’ on to his arm,” Angie, another neighbor on Gladstone Ave said.

Angie mentioned there is an SAPD officer that patrols the area and she believes the people who live at the home where the shooting happened are the reason the officer is in the neighborhood frequently.

Another neighbor, named Emma, said the man who was shot has always been kind to her.

“He sees me and said, ‘Wait a minute, I’m gonna go help you get your groceries inside,” Emma said. “He brings my trash can, and he takes it out.”

Other neighbors described the block as increasingly troubled. Angie said she hears gunshots “at least once every other week.”

KSAT requested more information from the San Antonio Police Department about the shooting and concerns raised by neighbors but has not heard back by the time of publication.

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