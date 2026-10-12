Sights & sounds: Thousands participated in Blood Cancer United’s Light the Night ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people from all across Bexar County packed the Rock at La Cantera to honor those who have been impacted by blood cancer.

Before the walk, people enjoyed food, music and an opening ceremony where they had the chance to meet this year’s Honorary Hero, Annabella Bove.

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During Blood Cancer United’s Light the Night Ceremony, people held gold lanterns to honor people who have died from blood cancer, white lanterns for blood cancer patients and survivors, and red lanterns in solidarity and support of those dealing with this battle.

KSAT anchor Japhanie Gray had the honor of emceeing the ceremony, where she shared how the stories she’s covered throughout her career, shining a light on people who have battled terminal illnesses such as blood cancer, have impacted her life.

In the end, the event raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that will go directly to blood cancer research, strengthening the organization’s goal to give blood cancer patients more than a million years of life by 2040.