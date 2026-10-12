What Bexar County voters need to know before mailing in their ballots

SAN ANTONIO – Voters planning to cast their ballots by mail should take a few extra steps to help ensure their ballots can be processed, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew.

Carew walked through the mail-in voting process, emphasizing the importance of providing the required identification information, signing the carrier envelope correctly and returning ballots as early as possible.

“Once they receive it, they should review it and submit it back as soon as possible,” Carew said.

Texas law generally requires mail-in ballots to be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Election Day, with certain exceptions. Ballots mailed from within the United States may qualify for the late-arriving ballot rule if they are postmarked by the applicable deadline and received by the county by 5 p.m. Nov. 4, the day after Election Day. Voters should confirm the requirements that apply to their ballots.

For ballots being returned close to Election Day, Carew recommends visiting a post office to have the envelope hand-stamped with the date.

How to check the status of a mail-in ballot

Voters who have already mailed their ballots can use the county’s ballot tracker.

“If they visit our website, it’ll take them to the ballot tracker; it’ll let them know when we mailed it and when we received it,” Carew said.

Voters who notice a problem or have questions about their ballot’s status should contact the Bexar County Elections Department for guidance.

Carew said the county takes its responsibility to process eligible ballots seriously.

“I want them to know that we take pride in our work and we make sure that every eligible ballot is counted,” she said.

Mail-in ballot checklist

Before returning a mail-in ballot, voters should:

Use the white secrecy envelope. Place the ballot inside the designated envelope before putting it in the carrier envelope.

Check identification information. Provide the required Texas driver’s license, personal identification card or Social Security number information, as applicable, and ensure it matches the information on the application.

Complete required sections. Anyone who assists a voter must complete the appropriate assistant section. Witness information must be provided when required.

Seal and sign the carrier envelope. Follow the instructions for sealing the envelope and signing across the flap, ensuring the signature is visible.

Return the ballot early. Check the applicable deadline and delivery requirements rather than waiting until Election Day.

For more information about mail-in voting and ballot tracking, visit the Bexar County Elections Department website.