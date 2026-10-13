75 SAFD calls to Fiesta Texas, 4 to SeaWorld: What San Antonio theme park records show after Georgia coaster death

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia is raising questions about ride safety at San Antonio’s major theme parks.

One person died and several others were hurt Monday after witnesses said a man fell from the Goliath roller coaster near Atlanta. Police are investigating.

Six Flags said it temporarily closed similar attractions at several parks across North America out of an abundance of caution. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is not on the company’s list of paused rides.

In a statement, a park spokesperson said Six Flags was “deeply saddened” by the Georgia incident.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the spokesperson said.

The company said the park team and local authorities responded immediately and that it cooperated fully with investigators. It said it would not release additional details out of respect for the family’s privacy.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority.”

The paused attractions include Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia, Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America, Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure, Fury 325 at Carowinds, and several coasters at Canada’s Wonderland and Kings Island. Six Flags did not provide a timeline for reopening them.

The San Antonio Fire Department said it has responded to roughly 75 calls at Six Flags Fiesta Texas since Oct. 13, 2025.

The department said the vast majority were medical calls due to extreme heat. It also reported two fire-alarm activations, one vehicle fire and one ride-related call that was canceled because the issue was resolved before crews arrived.

SAFD said none of the Fiesta Texas responses were what it would consider “high profile” related to roller coasters.

At SeaWorld San Antonio, SAFD reported four calls during the same period: three medical calls and one call involving a child who locked themselves in a car.

Texas does not send state inspectors to amusement parks. Instead, ride operators work with their insurance companies, which arrange inspections at least once a year.

The Texas Department of Insurance issues a compliance sticker after a ride meets state requirements. Inspections must check critical ride components for stress and wear, review maintenance records and include a full operating cycle, according to state rules.

Parks also are responsible for daily inspections before guests ride.

An updated injury list provided by TDI includes seven reports involving SeaWorld and Aquatica in San Antonio from March 2024 through August 2025. The reports describe alleged injuries on rides including Grover’s Round Up, Rip Tide Race, Steel Eel, Taumata Racer and Tide Pool Tumbler.

No Six Flags Fiesta Texas entries appeared in the injury file provided to KSAT.

The state reports are separate from SAFD’s call data and do not, by themselves, establish that a ride malfunctioned or that a park violated safety rules.

KSAT received the following statement from a SeaWorld spokesperson Tuesday afternoon:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved in the tragic incident at Six Flags over Georgia. The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. Our safety staff and ride technicians strive to maintain and deliver attractions that our guests can enjoy with confidence. That work includes regular ride inspections and ongoing collaboration with ride manufacturers and other engineering and safety experts.” SeaWorld spokesperson

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