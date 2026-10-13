‘Am I dying tonight?’: San Antonio man recalls being stabbed after work

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side restaurant employee is recovering from serious injuries after he was stabbed while waiting for a ride home after work earlier this month. Now, as medical bills continue to pile up, his family is asking the community for financial help.

Jorge Cadena said he finished his shift at Dee Willie’s on Oct. 3, stopped at a nearby convenience store, and then walked back toward the parking lot. He said an unknown man jumped out from behind a wall and attacked him around 8 p.m.

“I felt it, and then I seen the knife, and that’s when I realized, ‘Oh, he stabbed me in the chest,’” Cadena said.

Cadena said he had noticed an unfamiliar man lingering around the restaurant earlier that day. He believes that same person attacked him, though he said there was no confrontation leading up to the stabbing.

“No, there was no fight, no nothing,” Cadena said.

As he realized he had been stabbed, Cadena said he feared for his life.

“That was one of the first things that crossed my mind, like, am I dying tonight?” he said.

Cadena said he’s not sure where the attacker went, but he immediately returned to Dee Willie’s to tell his boss to call 911.

He said restaurant employees helped stop the bleeding by applying a tourniquet to his arm and putting pressure on his chest.

Cadena suffered a punctured lung, a fractured rib and a severe laceration to his arm that damaged tendons.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Cadena said he is not focused on anger toward the person who attacked him.

“My mom’s mentioned, ‘Why aren’t you more angry?’ But I’m alive. What am I going to be angry about?” he said.

His recovery, however, has brought financial concerns. Cadena said he has not been cleared to return to work, medical bills are accumulating, and he may need surgery. He also has four children to help support.

His family is now asking the community for financial assistance as he continues to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the stabbing and confirmed that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

Cadena believes Schertz police may have recently arrested the person who attacked him in connection with a separate violent crime. KSAT is awaiting clarification from police about that information.

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