Attorney General Ken Paxton, Rep. James Talarico face off in contentious U.S. Senate race

SAN ANTONIO – No Democrat in Texas has been elected to a statewide office since the mid-1990’s.

Lloyd Bentsen was the last Democrat from Texas elected to the U.S. Senate in 1988.

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That occurred months before James Talarico was even born.

Talarico, an Austin-area state representative who taught at a middle school on San Antonio’s West Side earlier in his career, hopes to end both of those losing streaks Nov. 3.

He has promised to work to reduce the cost of living for Americans and has not been shy about his push to have billionaires and large corporations pay more taxes.

Talarico wants to expand access to universal pre-kindergarten programs and establish a public health-insurance option.

The Democrat was recently away from the campaign trail for 12 days as he recovered from the flu.

Conservative influencers and social media personalities spread a claim that Talarico was receiving treatment at an Ohio mental health facility.

The accusation was quickly debunked. After the facility confirmed Talarico had never received treatment there, Talarico himself confirmed he has never been to Ohio.

Talarico returned to the public eye Oct. 9 with a much-talked-about appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after knocking off incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the March primary.

President Donald Trump has been supporting Paxton’s campaign, visiting San Antonio for a rally in support of the republican candidates running for office in 2026.

Paxton is a conservative who “filed 27 lawsuits against the Obama administration during a two-year stretch,” according to the Texas Attorney General website. Paxton touts the lawsuits he has filed against the Biden administration as well, filing more than 100 lawsuits against the previous Democratic leader.

Paxton’s campaign website promises to help Trump finish the border wall, cut taxes, support crypto, take on big pharma, “increasing transparency in our food and healthcare systems,” and defeat Talarico, who Paxton refers to as “the most radical democrat in Texas history.”

Paxton has served as Texas’ attorney general since January 2015. The same year Paxton began working as the state’s attorney general, he was indicted on felony securities fraud charges. The charges stem from accusations that, in 2011, he tried to solicit investors in a McKinney technology company without disclosing that it was paying him to promote its stock.

Paxton pleaded not guilty but later agreed to community service and paying restitution. Federal Prosecutors then dropped the securities fraud case.

Paxton also faced an impeachment trial in 2023 that was unrelated to the securities fraud indictment. The Texas Senate acquitted him in that trial.

Newly released video obtained by The Wall Street Journal shows Paxton in Dubai in 2024, allegedly celebrating the 2025 New Year with a fugitive. According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, Sameer Suhail is pictured in the video. Suhail is listed in a court filing as a medical supply vendor who, alongside two others, “devised, intended to devise, and participated in a scheme to defraud, and to obtain money and funds” from a hospital in Illinois.

The three people listed in the January 2023 document, Anosh Ahmed, Heather Bergdahl, and Sameer Suhail, were indicted on a combined 41 charges.

As of Oct. 9, close to $250 million in outside political spending had been poured into this general election race for U.S. Senate, according to the campaign finance tracking website PaidForPolitics.com.

Outside groups have spent about 12 times as much opposing Talarico as supporting him in this election, according to the website’s analysis.

Conservatives have targeted past comments made by Talarico on gender identity and transgender rights.

Talarico acknowledged earlier this year that some of his past statement had “missed the mark.”

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Election day is Nov. 3.

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