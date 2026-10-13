Bexar County commissioners back BAMC amid Methodist Healthcare's plans for Level II trauma center

BAMC takes in trauma patients to help free up beds at other San Antonio hospitals

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday reaffirming its support for Brooke Army Medical Center’s role in regional trauma care. The vote comes as Methodist Healthcare seeks designation as a Level II trauma facility — a move the court says could affect trauma case distribution and jeopardize BAMC’s mission without coordinated regional assessment.

KSAT previously reported that Methodist Healthcare announced plans to seek a Level II trauma center in San Antonio. A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson previously told KSAT no Methodist hospitals are currently in active pursuit of a different designation.

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“Brooke Army Medical Center saves lives every day, and its mission is vital to Bexar County and our nation,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said in Tuesday’s news release. “We have a responsibility to protect BAMC’s ability to care for the most critically injured patients.”

“That work gives our families lifesaving care close to home and prepares our military medical teams to save lives wherever they are called to serve,” Sakai continued.

BAMC is the Department of Defense’s only Level I trauma center. Court members said the facility’s mission relies on robust civilian-military cooperation in the regional trauma system.

“This resolution sends a clear message that Bexar County strongly supports that mission. At the end of the day, protecting this mission is critical to our military, our community, and San Antonio’s role as Military City, USA,” Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody said.

According to the release, the resolution reaffirms a commitment the court first adopted in 2018 to ensure BAMC maintains the trauma patient volume, acuity and complexity necessary for military medical personnel to sustain lifesaving wartime skills.

The resolution also calls for coordinated, data-driven evaluation of proposed changes in trauma capacity by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, EMS providers, military medical leadership and civilian hospitals. It opposes any disruption that could jeopardize military missions or diminish access to the highest level of trauma care.

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