Bicyclist hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on South Side, SAPD says

Officers responded just after 11:40 p.m. in the 11700 block of Faldo Way, located near the Mission Del Lago Golf Course.

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hospitalized after a man allegedly shot him Monday night on the South Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded just after 11:40 p.m. in the 11700 block of Faldo Way, located near the Mission Del Lago Golf Course.

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Before officers arrived, the bicyclist — described as a man — called for help and told police he shot himself while riding his bike, according to police.

However, when officers arrived, authorities didn’t find a gun on him.

After investigating, police learned through nearby surveillance footage that an unknown man reportedly shot the bicyclist in the chest and walked back into a home.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police attempted to contact the alleged shooter, but were unsuccessful, as he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone has been arrested or what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information becomes available.

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