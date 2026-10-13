City of San Antonio expected to discuss possible lawsuit for ICE detention facility on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will discuss a possible lawsuit filed over the proposed federal immigration detention facility planned for the East Side.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, city councilmembers and City Attorney Andy Segovia are expected to be at the conference.

A majority of the San Antonio City Council has been critical of the planned 1,500-person processing facility, which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said could open early next year.

Earlier this month, Jones said she will support legal action to stop renovations to the facility amid what she calls a lack of transparency from the federal government. Jones said pursuing legal action wouldn’t require a council vote.

Two councilmembers confirmed to KSAT that the possible lawsuit will be the topic of Tuesday’s press conference.

Last week, City Council voted 9-2 to ask the city-owned utilities, San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy, as well as certain city departments, to assess the potential impacts of the facility.

ICE bought the 640,000 square-foot warehouse off Loop 410 for $66.1 million earlier this year.

In late August, it awarded a $17.3 million contract to GardaWorld Federal Services LLC to renovate the East Side warehouse into a processing and detention facility and provide wraparound services to operate it.

Federal contract records show the contract has since grown to $61.8 million.

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