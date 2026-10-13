FBI adds Imer Gomez to Most Wanted Fraudsters list in case involving San Antonio victims

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI has added Imer Gomez to its Most Wanted Fraudsters list as investigators work to locate him in connection with an alleged investment fraud scheme that authorities say cost more than 400 people approximately $10 million.

FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Dan Faith said many of the victims were blue-collar workers who invested their savings and retirement money.

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Investigators allege Gomez promised investors high rates of return and provided account statements that falsely showed their investments were growing. According to Faith, the money was never actually invested.

“He defrauded over 400 victims out of approximately $10 million, allegedly,” Faith said.

FBI seeks public’s help locating Gomez

The FBI launched its Most Wanted Fraudsters list in June 2026 to draw attention to major fraud cases and seek the public’s help locating fugitives.

“The list is really just a way for us to get more public attention on individuals we want to go, convict and bring back,” Faith said.

Authorities say the alleged scheme spread through personal connections. Faith said Gomez offered referral bonuses to investors who brought in others, prompting some people to encourage friends and family members to participate.

Most of the victims were in the San Antonio area, Faith said, although others were spread across the country.

Faith said the impact on victims was a key factor in getting Gomez added to the FBI’s list.

FBI offering $150,000 reward

Investigators believe Gomez is in Mexico, Faith said. The FBI is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to his location, arrest and conviction.

Faith said fraud affects communities broadly, particularly when people lose money they had saved for retirement or other financial needs.

“It’s going to impact the community as a whole,” Faith said.

Anyone with information about Gomez can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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