Fiesta Texas coasters not on Six Flags’ closure list after Georgia death

A roller coaster is shown at Six Flags over Georgia on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 in Austell, Ga. (AP Photo/Emily Megnien)

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas was not among the parks named Tuesday in a nationwide closure of nine roller coasters after a person died in an incident involving a coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia.

On Tuesday, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said it temporarily closed attractions similar to the Georgia coaster “out of an abundance of caution.”

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The list of paused rides did not include any at the San Antonio park or at any other Texas location.

The nine paused rides are Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia; Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America; Goliath at Six Flags Magic Mountain; Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure; Leviathan and Behemoth at Canada’s Wonderland; Fury 325 and Thunder Striker at Carowinds; and Orion and Diamondback at Kings Island.

The company said it has no timeline for reopening the paused attractions. “The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority,” a park spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident happened at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, about 15 miles northwest of Atlanta. Officials have not said how the person died, how others were injured, or what their conditions are.

Neither authorities nor the company identified the coaster involved. Local television stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath coaster, which opened in 2006 and reaches 70 mph at a height of 200 feet, according to the park’s website.

“We were deeply saddened by the guest incident at one of our parks yesterday,” the spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The company said it is fully cooperating with local authorities and providing support to affected guests and team members. Citing the family’s privacy, it said it would not share more details and has “no additional approved information to share at this time.”

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