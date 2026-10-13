Sheriff’s office identifies man killed outside east Bexar County hookah lounge; 2 sought Thomas Wesley Jr., 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner BCSO is searching for two people after a fatal shooting outside a hookah lounge on Saturday. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office) SAN ANTONIO – A man who died in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in east Bexar County over the weekend has been identified, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.
Thomas Wesley Jr., 33, was shot multiple times in the upper body and neck.
Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Binz Engleman Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men broke from crowds in the parking lot with guns before shots were fired. Salazar said there is “speculation” that the shooting broke out over a woman.
>> READ MORE: BCSO searching for suspect in east Bexar County shooting that killed 1 man, injured another outside hookah lounge
Another man, 37, was found shot twice in the upper body in a vehicle on the other side of the building. He was taken to a hospital.
Two people connected to the shooting fled the scene and are wanted by authorities. Deputies are looking for a black Dodge Charger with a white driver’s side door. One wanted man was wearing all white and a bucket hat. The other was wearing orange shoes, black shorts and a gray hoodie with black sleeves
BCSO is searching for two people after a fatal shooting outside a hookah lounge on Saturday. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
BCSO says not to approach the men, as they may both be armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately.
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About the Author Amanda Moreno headshot
Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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