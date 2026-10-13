San Antonio man sentenced to over nine years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm

Jovan Antwone Flemings, 37, was arrested in May 2024 on multiple outstanding state warrants, according to court documents.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio convict was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison on Tuesday for a firearm charge, according to the Department of Justice.

A news release said Jovan Antwone Flemings, 37, was arrested in May 2024 with multiple outstanding state warrants, including illegally possessing a firearm.

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He had a 9mm handgun with an extended 20-round magazine and a round in the chamber, according to the release. The gun was in a bag with a black ski mask, a black long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.

Flemings pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm on May 6, 2025. The DOJ said he was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison.

Flemings is a convicted felon who is barred from having firearms. The DOJ said his record at the time of his arrest included four convictions for aggravated assault, along with convictions for making terroristic threats, robbery, drug possession and a previous state conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

KSAT reported Fleming was arrested in 2023 during a drug bust on the East Side. He was arrested on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

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