Medical examiner IDs victim of deadly shooting at West Side apartment complex Alando Marston’s death was ruled a homicide Crime scene in the 7200 block of Marbach Road (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was shot on the West Side last week.
As police were responding to the Oct. 4 shooting, officers found the man with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex parking lot in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, according to a San Antonio police preliminary report. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead the following day.
On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified the man as Alando Marston, 25. The medical examiner found gunshot wounds to Marston’s head and neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Marston was in the middle of a fight with multiple other people before he was shot, according to police.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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