Medical examiner IDs victim of deadly shooting at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was shot on the West Side last week.

As police were responding to the Oct. 4 shooting, officers found the man with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex parking lot in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, according to a San Antonio police preliminary report. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead the following day.

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On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified the man as Alando Marston, 25. The medical examiner found gunshot wounds to Marston’s head and neck, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Marston was in the middle of a fight with multiple other people before he was shot, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

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