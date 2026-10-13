Murder defendant freed on $2M bond after alleged fatal stabbing of mother in Del Rio, official says

DEL RIO, Texas – One of the three women accused of killing a mother in Del Rio over the summer bailed out of jail last week.

A Val Verde County official said Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, posted her $2 million murder bond on Oct. 6.

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Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, and Cookie Diaz allegedly stabbed Caroline Pena, 32, at a home in Del Rio on June 25, according to police. Pena was flown via helicopter to a San Antonio hospital where she was later pronounced dead that night.

Del Rio police arrested the trio in the 300 block of West Strickland Street, and video of their arrest shows Cookie and Kitty Diaz laughing while being taken into custody. An incident report indicates all three women were charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

On July 13, Jo Ann Cervantes, the district clerk for Val Verde County, told KSAT the trio’s bond was set at $5 million. KSAT reached out to the county on Monday to learn when Cookie Diaz’s bond was lowered, but we have not heard back yet.

Kitty Diaz’s bond was reduced from $5 million to $2 million on July 22; however, she remains jailed as of Monday morning.

KSAT also asked Val Verde County whether Faz’s bond was reduced, but we have not heard back.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: