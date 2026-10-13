Northwest Side apartment fire displaces families, sends one person to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – People were evacuated from a three-story apartment building on the Northwest Side after a fire broke out early Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 1:20 a.m. to the complex in the 11500 block of Vance Jackson, not far from Huebner Road.

Assistant Chief Stephen Rustin said crews found a fire on the second-floor balcony of one apartment.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Rustin said.

Rustin said the “firefight was very challenging” because of concealed spaces within the building, and firefighters called a second alarm for additional resources.

SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward said eight units total were affected.

The American Red Cross and property management representatives responded to assist people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Rustin said investigators found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

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