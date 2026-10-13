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Patio bars, restaurants in San Antonio to visit when the weather cools down

Cool down and unwind at these patio dining spots

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE- Patio dining.

SAN ANTONIO – Cooler temperatures are on the way to San Antonio, making it the perfect time to enjoy patio dining across the city.

Several bars and restaurants feature outdoor seating, providing options whether you want to unwind with a drink or grab a quick bite.

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Here’s a list of a combination of bars and restaurants:

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