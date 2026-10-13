Patio bars, restaurants in San Antonio to visit when the weather cools down Cool down and unwind at these patio dining spots FILE- Patio dining. SAN ANTONIO – Cooler temperatures are on the way to San Antonio, making it the perfect time to enjoy patio dining across the city.
Several bars and restaurants feature outdoor seating, providing options whether you want to unwind with a drink or grab a quick bite.
Here’s a list of a combination of bars and restaurants:
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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