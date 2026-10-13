Records: Man accused of stabbing BBQ restaurant worker, assaulting 3 public servants the next day

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in Schertz last week for allegedly assaulting three public servants. San Antonio police believe he’s the same person accused of stabbing a Northeast Side restaurant worker the day prior.

Schertz police took Karl Wayne Baylor, 69, into custody on Oct. 4 and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, jail records show. Baylor was booked into the Comal County jail the same day on a $175,000 bond.

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KSAT reached out to the department on Tuesday for additional details about his arrest and has not yet heard back.

Records show Baylor has an existing warrant, and San Antonio police said he is waiting to be sent back to Bexar County because he allegedly stabbed a barbecue restaurant worker the day before.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to an assault call on Oct. 3 outside DeeWillie’s BBQ and found Jorge Cadena, 33, with multiple stab wounds, according to a preliminary report. However, police could not find the suspect, and no arrests were made that night.

The father of four was hospitalized with serious injuries and is now recovering. He told KSAT on Monday he was waiting for a ride home after work when the stabbing happened.

Cadena said a man jumped from behind a wall and attacked him around 8 p.m. An arrest affidavit states he was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

“That was one of the first things that crossed my mind, like, am I dying tonight?” Cadena said.

On Monday, Cadena said he had noticed an unfamiliar man lingering around the restaurant earlier that day and believes that same person attacked him.

KSAT reached out to SAPD for an update on the case Tuesday afternoon and learned Baylor is the suspect accused of stabbing Cadena. Baylor faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Baylor’s arrest affidavit states he frequently visited DeeWillie’s BBQ. The detective who wrote the affidavit found out Baylor’s ex-girlfriend works at the restaurant.

Cadena said there was no confrontation with Baylor prior to the stabbing, and SAPD is also unsure what led up to the stabbing as of Tuesday afternoon.

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