South Side waitress recovering after attack by 2 suspects who skipped out on bill, co-worker says

SAN ANTONIO – A waitress at a South Side restaurant is working to move past a confrontation with customers that left her with minor injuries.

According to a San Antonio police report, the employee at Rocky’s Taco House followed a man and woman outside after they left the Pleasanton Road restaurant on Sept. 28 without paying.

“Her mentality was to go out there and see exactly where they were going to go, so that way that she had as much evidence as possible to give to the police department,” said her co-worker Chuy Torres.

Instead, the report states, the woman punched the waitress in the nose while the man hit her in the stomach.

Afterward, the waitress had to seek medical attention and discovered she was bleeding from inside her body, the report says.

“We did think that she did damage her insides when he hit her,” said Torres, who serves as the restaurant’s head waiter.

Torres said it is unclear whether the suspect may have used a weapon, such as brass knuckles, or just his fist.

The incident has left the close-knit staff a bit shaken.

Meanwhile, Torres said the victim has returned to work and is trying to move past what happened.

“We just don’t expect something like that to happen,” said Torres, who has worked at Rocky’s for more than seven years. “We’ve had our ups and downs of people dining and dashing, but it’s never been to that point.”

The suspects were caught on camera inside the restaurant.

However, the attack happened outside the view of the cameras, the report states.

Crime Stoppers released photos from that video, showing both suspects.

Police hope anyone who might recognize the man and woman will help them identify them.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 210-224-STOP (7867).

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