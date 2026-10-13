Stretch of Marbach Road honors late John Jay HS student killed while crossing road outside campus

SAN ANTONIO – A section of Marbach Road now carries the name of Jose Flores III, the John Jay High School student killed while crossing the road last year.

His family helped unveil the sign, which reads Jose Flores III Memorial Way, during an afternoon ceremony along the stretch of Marbach Road where he was hit.

Flores was 16 when a Ford F-150 struck him while he was using a crosswalk on Marbach Road walking back to school after lunch on Sept. 16, 2025. He fought for his life at a local hospital for nearly a month before he died on Oct. 11, 2025.

His parents remember a funny, helpful son who wanted to become a firefighter.

Jose Flores III was 16 when a Ford F-150 struck him while he was using a crosswalk on Marbach Road walking back to school after lunch on Sept. 16, 2025. He fought for his life at a local hospital for nearly a month before he died on Oct. 11, 2025. (KSAT)

When they spoke with KSAT last month, they said the memorial would help make sure he was never forgotten.

“It’s a little bit emotional. I still miss him every day. I think about him constantly,” said Jose Flores Jr., his father. “I work right here so I’ll be passing by here very often.”

His mother Amanda Saucedo was happy unveil the sign in honor of his son.

“It makes me think that my son’s life is going to be remembered and he didn’t just go for no reason,” Saucedo said.

Flores’ parents have also called for safer crossings at Marbach Road and for drivers to slow down. They said that is still a priority and that they will continue to push for those changes.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: