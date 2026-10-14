2 firefighters injured in fire at North Side apartment complex, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio firefighters were injured in a fire at an apartment complex on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at a vacant building in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, near Jackson Keller Road.

SAFD public information officer Joe Arrington said when crews arrived, they found “quite a bit of fire.” Fire crews are fighting the fire at a defensive standpoint, he said.

Arrington told KSAT that SAFD is intentionally allowing the fire to burn through the roof so crews can access the interior with water from ladder trucks, which is causing the black smoke visible at the scene.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2026, at a vacant building in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, near Jackson Keller Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to their hands and was hospitalized as a precaution. Another fell through the floor but is expected to be OK, Arrington said.

Arrington said SAFD would be at the scene for “quite a while.” As of 8:25 a.m., more than 30 SAFD units are responding to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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