2 women arrested, accused of stealing TxDOT highway signs, Von Ormy PD says

Officers responded around 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Southwest Loop 410 after they were notified by a motorist about the incident.

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were arrested after they were accused of stealing TxDOT highway signs on the Southwest Side, according to a social media post from Von Ormy police.

Officers responded around 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 9700 block of Southwest Loop 410 after they were notified by a motorist about the incident.

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When police arrived, they found Ayla Maldonaldo, 38, and Deyanira Maldonaldo, 40, stealing highway signs and took them into custody, the Von Ormy Police Department said.

Police said both were taken to the Bexar County jail for felony theft.

The police department said only the Old Pearsall Road sign was removed.

KSAT reached out to Von Ormy PD for more information about the incident.

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