BCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide attempt in northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt in northeast Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of Overview Place, near Old Seguin Road.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the homeowner called after coming home and discovering his son and another woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The man, 22, was taken to the hospital in “grave condition.” Preliminary info suggests the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office believes the two were in a relationship, and the woman was visiting from college, Salazar said.

There is no active threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff says this is the 21st homicide in 2026.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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