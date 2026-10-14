Bexar Co. Judge Peter Sakai to address Spurs arena, city projects in his final State of the County

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and former Mayor Ron Nirenberg met at Stable Hall at Pearl to debate a range of topics, from Project Marvel to county infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will make his final appearance in the annual State of the County on Wednesday to address the future of San Antonio.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

Sakai is expected to discuss public safety, city and downtown projects, including Project Marvel.

Additionally, the meeting will include a tribute to Sakai after serving more than 30 years of public service in San Antonio.

After graduating from the University of Texas School of Law in 1979, Sakai served as an assistant district attorney at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and went on to run his own private practice. He began his judicial career in 1995 when he was appointed to serve as the associate judge of the children’s court. He was later elected to four terms as judge of the 225th State District Court.

Sakai was elected as the county judge in 2022.

Read also: