Bexar County detention deputy fired after photos show her posing with inmates, flipping off camera

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A jail deputy was fired this week after photos posted to social media showed her posing in front of multiple women held inside the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said Karla Beltran, 18, was fired on Monday under probationary dismissal. She worked for the sheriff’s office for less than a year.

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Multiple images circulating online show Beltran in her BCSO uniform smiling for the camera while sitting in front of a window with two to three women also looking at the camera from what appears to be an inmate area.

A few photos show Beltran holding up peace signs while inmates on the other side of the glass smile and gesture toward the camera. Beltran was also seen holding up middle fingers in one photo

BCSO wouldn’t specify who took the photos or how they were taken because they are investigating the situation.

The sheriff’s office said there are no criminal charges pending as of Wednesday afternoon.

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